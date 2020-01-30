Share:

Moltyfoam has designed an application that serves continous improvement in terms of online service provided to customers in order to eliminate hassles in terms of endless engagements.

In the latest initiative followed by the MoltyFoam Wellness Experts, Master MoltyFoam has proceeded furthermore than merely provide online shopping for the customers. Innovative and beneficial, Master MoltyFoam has introduced MoltyFoam Wellness Experts who function as easily accessible option available on their website.

The expert will also check mattress to analyze if needs to be replaced of a new one, and if so, they will suggest a different one for customer from the wide range of products offered by Master MoltyFoam. The trained experts provide a mattress for experiment, which if not satisfied, is designed to be returned or exchanged for another one. The wellness experts will visit houses, keeping from the hassle of travelling and saving time. It is especially beneficial for elderly citizens or for those who are restricted due to health issues. It is designed for availing the service and having a mattress for trial can help decide if it meets health needs.

The first of its kind in Pakistan, MoltyFoam Wellness Experts is a quick service designed for comfort and convenience of the customer.