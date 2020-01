Share:

National Assembly is all set to meet today (Thursday) to discuss flour crisis, Sindh Inspector General matter along with other issues.

According to details, the session will start at 4:00pm.

The production orders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Saad Rafiqu and Ahsan Iqbal have been issued.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah will also attend the session.