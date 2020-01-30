Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday out-rightly rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “irresponsible and war-mongering” remarks amid tension between the two nuclear armed neighbours.

The foreign ministry said that Pakistan “completely rejects” the irresponsible and war-mongering remarks. “These remarks are another reflection of India’s incurable obsession with Pakistan and the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government and its leadership’s desperate attempts to divert attention from the growing domestic and international criticism of their discriminatory, anti-Kashmir and anti-minority policies,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui.

Modi had claimed India can win against Pakistan in 7-10 days. He alleged Pakistan was waging a “proxy war” against India by backing the Kashmiri freedom fighters.

Aisha Farooqui said: “The Indian Prime Minister’s threats and provocative statements further illustrate the extremist mindset that pervades the BJP leadership and has evidently permeated the state institutions in India.”

She said that Pakistan’s immediate and effective response to India’s Balakot misadventure, including the downing of Indian fighter aircraft and capture of Indian pilot last year, should suffice to underscore the will, capacity and preparedness of the Pakistan armed forces.

“No one should underestimate the resolve of the people and the armed forces of Pakistan to effectively thwart any aggressive action,” she added.

Media reports said the Modi’s government was also planning to carry out a terror activity at Kartarpur Corridor which was busted by the Pakistani intelligence agencies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in the month of November, last year, had inaugurated the historic corridor to facilitate visa-free entry of Indian Sikh pilgrims to one of Sikhism’s holiest shrines in Pakistani town of Narowal. The premier had termed the corridor a gift for the Sikh community around the world -as they can now reach their holy place within no time - while adding that love and tolerance are the two traits that can bring lasting change in the sub-continent and around the world.

Recently, Pakistan intensified the Kashmir campaign to resolve the longstanding issue as India has unleashed a new spate of state terrorism in the held territory.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the government will take up the issue at all forums to expose India’s brutalities ion occupied Kashmir.

“Our embassies have been directed to highlight the issue as we have launched a countrywide Kashmir campaign to unmask India. The issue will be taken up at all the bilateral and multilateral interactions. We have never ignored Kashmir in any high-level meeting,” he said.

Tension between Pakistan and India escalated after New Delhi illegally revoked occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5. Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue but India claimed the removal of special status of Kashmir under Article 370 was its ‘internal matter.’

Pakistan had also taken several steps to de-escalate the situation, including release of the captured Indian pilot Abinandan Varthaman as a gesture of peace, reactivation of hotline between Directors Generals Military Operations, return of Pakistan’s High Commissioner to New Delhi and convening of the meeting in connection with opening of Kartarpur Corridor. Pakistan has also renewed its offer of dialogue to India to address all outstanding issues.