PALESTINE - Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan shortly after it was unveiled on Tuesday, saying a Palestinian state without Jerusalem was impossible.

“We say a thousand times, no, no, no to the deal of the century,” Mr. Abbas said, in a reference to the peace accord President Trump hoped to broker. “We rejected this deal from the start and our stance was correct.”

Even before the long-awaited proposal was announced in Washington, tense U.S. relations with the Palestinians had thrown into doubt Mr. Trump’s efforts to bridge the differences with the Israelis.

Protests organized by Palestinian leadership began in the West Bank and Gaza Strip on Tuesday, before the plan was released. Some protesters clashed with Israeli security forces in the West Bank and carried signs saying “down with the deal of the century.”

In anticipation that the plan would strongly favor the Israelis, the Palestinian Authority has threatened to cut its security and economic relations with Israel formed in previous peace talks.

In a his speech Tuesday night, Mr. Abbas said the Palestinian leadership would take measures to redefine the role of the Palestinian Authority, without elaborating.

Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip, strongly rejected Mr. Trump’s plan, especially the demand that the group disarm.

“When Trump and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu talk about disarming Gaza, it’s delusional,” Hamas spokesman HazemQasem wrote in a tweet.

Abbas said he had called Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader in Gaza, and said he would consider visiting Gaza soon.

The Palestinians say the U.S. over the past two years has veered radically from the accepted contours of a peace framework and imposed a series of punitive measures that undermined any claim to be a neutral arbiter between themselves and the Israelis.

The Trump administration’s approach is a radical departure from past efforts, which left decisions on final-status issues including borders, Jerusalem, security and refugees to negotiations between the parties. The Trump administration plan meets most of Israel’s demands, and falls short of what Palestinians have called for to be included in a future state. The latest round of talks in 2014 collapsed amid arguments on land swaps and prisoner exchanges.

American officials at the time faulted Israel for pursuing settlement building throughout the discussions, which they said poisoned the atmosphere. Mr. Abbas also contributed to the collapse by not responding to ideas the U.S. team put forward to revive the negotiations as they languished.