Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed its grief on the demise of former Test cricketer Mohammad Munaf, who passed away at the age of 84 in Amsterdam last night. Munaf made his Test debut in November 1959 against Australia in Lahore and made three more appearances at the top level for Pakistan against Australia and England. The right-arm pacer played a total of 71 first-class matches - representing Sind, Karachi and Pakistan International Airlines – in which he took 180 wickets. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “The PCB is saddened by the news of Munaf’s passing away. Munaf was one of those respected cricketers who made their name at the first-class level in the early days of Pakistan cricket. We share the grief of his friends and friendly and express our deepest sympathies.”