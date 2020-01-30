Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have intensified crackdowns in various localities to round up more than 27 supporters of PTI public elected representative involved in attacking police patrolling party to secure a hardcore criminal and friend and snatching official guns and wireless sets from cops at Misrial Road, informed sources on Wednesday.

The police investigators would also produce the five accused arrested earlier before a court of area magistrate after expiry of their physical remand today (Thursday), they said.

Meanwhile, a meeting was also held under chair of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younis with SP Potohar Syed Ali and SDPO Cantt Circle in attendance to discuss the case after PTI MPA Umar Tanvir Butt decided to move a resolution with Punjab Assembly regarding injustice by police bosses and juniors with his brothers and supporters in the constituencies, sources added.

According to sources, police have been carrying out raids at different localities to handcuff 27 supporters of PTI MPA Umar Tanvir Butt on charges of attacking two cops of Muhafiz Force over arresting two motorcyclists including a hardcore criminal Afaq during a random checking at Misrial Road. The cops also seized an illegal pistol from Afaq and brought them to police station. However, sources said, Umair Butt and Jahangir Butt, brothers of MPA Umar Tanvir Butt, along with their supporters reached at the scene and scuffled with police party. The intruders not only obtained forceful release of accused but also pointed guns at cops besides snatching official weapons and wireless sets and fled.

Sources said police, following directions of CPO, registered a case and held five suspects.

“Yes, I have constituted several police teams tasking them to nab the fleeing accused. Raids are being conducted to arrest them,” said SP Syed Ali while talking to The Nation. He added police are utilising all the available resources to cage the culprits. He said mobile data of the accused is being analysed to trace out their hiding places.

SHO PS Naseerabad Amir Raffique, when contacted, said investigators would produce five accused before court of area magistrate for extension of their remand. He said police have to recover official guns and wireless sets from accused they had snatched from cops.

On the other hand, police also shared the data of cases registered against gangster Afaq. According to data, some eight First Information Reports have been lodged against Afaq under sections 452 /354/ 506-ii/ 148/ 149/ 302/ 337H2/ 34/ 279/ 13-2a, Arms Ordinance and 9-C of carrying/smuggling narcotics with police stations Westridge, Naseerabad, and Race Cource. The accused was also declared as proclaimed offender by courts, according to police officers.

Similarly, a police report also proved the involvement of brothers of PTI MPA Umar Tanvir Butt in taking law into hands and helping the accused in escaping from Police Station. According to police “Incident Report” mentioned in PS Naseerabad dated 26/27 January 2020, “At 6:05 pm, Muhaffiz PS Naseerabad, during patrolling recovered weapon from two suspects identified as Hamza and Afaaq. Their supporters gathered on the site and freed Afaaq while Hamza was brought to PS Naseerabad.”

At PS Naseerabad, Umair Butt and Jahangir Butt, brothers of MPA Umar Tanvir Butt along with about 30 supporters helped escape Hamza from PS Naseerabad.

It was revealed that four people present in PS along with brothers of MPA were the ones who had resisted with police and helped escape of one accused. They were taken into custody.

The brothers of MPA insisted that these accused be let free too. Their demand was politely refused. FIR No. 252/20 dated 26th January, 2020 u/s. 506 ii, 392, 353, 186, 427, 148,149 PPC registered.

Police raided and arrested Hamza who had earlier escaped from police station. Raids were being conducted to arrest the other accused.

On 27th January, brothers of MPA gathered protestors in their office near Chuur Chowk, Rawalpindi. They demanded suspension of SHO Naseerabad and SI Khaliqdad.

PTI MPA Umar Tanvir Butt was not available for his comment.