Okara-Police have arrested killer of a woman who was murdered during a ‘dacoity bid’ some days ago.

Police claimed the husband shot in his wife’s head and tried to give an impression that she was killed during a dacoity.

District Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik had visited the site of crime and had directed his subordinates to trace the tyrannical murder at the earliest.

In Sultan Town, Shahid and his accomplice Farooq planned for a dacoity at his own home. Shahid pretended that he was leaving for Islamabad. According to planning his two accomplices, Farooq and another man, entered the house with masks on their faces. They shot the house lady Sana in the head, collected Rs.2.8 million and jewellery and escaped. The reality was that Shahid had developed illicit relations with many women, whereas his wife Sana was an obstruction in his waywardness. So she was shot dead for clearance. On the order of the DPO Javed Khan SHO PS B Division and his staff put in extreme efforts and traced the case. The murderers were nabbed, and the heavy amount was recovered as well.

Po held

A proclaimed offender involved in 22 criminal cases was arrested by the Shahbore police.

Muhammad Ashraf alias Achhu was wanted by the police in 22 cases. His apprehension had turned to be a challenge for police. In a campaign against POs the Shahbore police arrested him and won praise from the DPO.

Mother of five abducted

A mother of 5 children, a divorcee, was abducted by two brothers. Nazia Bibi of Yaqoobabad was divorced by his husband. She was living with her brother Javed Iqbal alongwith her children. Previous day, she came out of home for shopping when two brothers Rashid Ali and Nasir Ali sons of Farzand Ali abducted her in a vehicle on gun point. A case has been registered in the PS Sadar Okara.

Six girls students

hurt as vans collide with each other

Three vans carrying girl students collided with each other.

Six girls and the driver sustained injuries.

On Wednesday morning, three vans carrying girl students were trying to overtake each other at the Rao Sikandar Iqbal Road, Near Kot Bari. The vans collided with each other. One van driver Noor Hassan and 6 girl students got injured. The Rescue 1122 reached in time and rushed the injured persons to the hospital.

Woman drug pusher

arrested

A woman drug pusher was nabbed with heavy quantity of charas.

A woman Nadia s/o Umar Hayat was selling drug around educational institutions and academies. The A Division police arrested her and recovered from her 1400 gram charas, 100 gram opium and 100 gram heroin and registered a case.