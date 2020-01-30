Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial

Minister Shaukat Yousafzai here on

Wednesday said that PTI leadership

has taken the decision to issue showcause notices to some dissident

MPAs for violating party discipline.

Talking to media persons after attending Jamaat-e-Islami sponsored

APC here at Almarkaz Al Islami, the

information minister said Pakistan

Tahreek-e-Inaf was a national party

and all decisions were taken by the

party central leadership.

The minister explained that loyalty and commitment of the party members were best judged after

the dissidents removed from the office he was holding. He recalled that

he stood with the party after he was

sacked from the cabinet during previous tenure of PTI government and

accepted all decisions of the party

leadership with open heart. He also

hinted extension in provincial cabinet by next week.

To a question about shortage of

funds of universities in the province,

the minister said the provincial government was well aware of their financial problems and efforts would

be made to resolve it at the earliest. “The universities have increased

their expenses manifolds whereas no

enhancement was made to enhance

its revenue sources,” he explained.

BRT Peshawar to be completed

by March 2020: Shaukat Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for

Information Shaukat Yousafzai on

Wednesday informed that the Bus

Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar project will be completed by the end of

March this year.

Talking to media in Peshawar, the

provincial information minister ruling out the propaganda of increase

in the cost of the BRT Peshawar, he

said the total cost of BRT Peshawar

project is Rs34 billion.

He challenged the critics to expose corruption in the mega project.

Yousafzai said the civil work of the

Bus Rapid Transit Peshawar project has been completed and it will

be completed by the end of March

this year. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief

Minister Mahmood Khan had directed on May 12, 2019, to work day and

night for completion of the Peshawar BRT project, he said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had decided to

seek more time from Peshawar High

Court (PHC) for completing probe

into Bus Rapid Transit Peshawar.