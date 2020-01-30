PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial
Minister Shaukat Yousafzai here on
Wednesday said that PTI leadership
has taken the decision to issue showcause notices to some dissident
MPAs for violating party discipline.
Talking to media persons after attending Jamaat-e-Islami sponsored
APC here at Almarkaz Al Islami, the
information minister said Pakistan
Tahreek-e-Inaf was a national party
and all decisions were taken by the
party central leadership.
The minister explained that loyalty and commitment of the party members were best judged after
the dissidents removed from the office he was holding. He recalled that
he stood with the party after he was
sacked from the cabinet during previous tenure of PTI government and
accepted all decisions of the party
leadership with open heart. He also
hinted extension in provincial cabinet by next week.
To a question about shortage of
funds of universities in the province,
the minister said the provincial government was well aware of their financial problems and efforts would
be made to resolve it at the earliest. “The universities have increased
their expenses manifolds whereas no
enhancement was made to enhance
its revenue sources,” he explained.
BRT Peshawar to be completed
by March 2020: Shaukat Yousafzai
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for
Information Shaukat Yousafzai on
Wednesday informed that the Bus
Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar project will be completed by the end of
March this year.
Talking to media in Peshawar, the
provincial information minister ruling out the propaganda of increase
in the cost of the BRT Peshawar, he
said the total cost of BRT Peshawar
project is Rs34 billion.
He challenged the critics to expose corruption in the mega project.
Yousafzai said the civil work of the
Bus Rapid Transit Peshawar project has been completed and it will
be completed by the end of March
this year. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief
Minister Mahmood Khan had directed on May 12, 2019, to work day and
night for completion of the Peshawar BRT project, he said.
Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had decided to
seek more time from Peshawar High
Court (PHC) for completing probe
into Bus Rapid Transit Peshawar.