Two die in separate incidents in Attock

ATTOCK - Two persons died while another injured in two different incidents in various parts of Attock on Wednesday. In the first incident, a man died while his friend sustained head injuries after a collision between a dumper and a Suzuki van near Shahpur Dam on Fatehjang Road . Police and rescue sources said that Ahsan along with is friend Murtaza was traveling by his van when a speedy dumper, recklessly driven by unknown driver knocked the van resultantly Ahsan died on the spot while his friend was injured critically. The dumper driver managed to flee from the scene successfully. In the second incident, a 52-year-old committed suicide by shooting himself with pistol in his house located in Mohallah Sabirabad in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station. Police, quoting family of the deceased, said that the man identified as Mohammad Rafaqat was in depressed for the last many months due to financial problems. On Wednesday, he closed himself in a room and committed suicide by shooting himself with 30-bore pistol. Police have registered two separate cases and started further investigation.

Varsities must establish rule of law: VC

OKARA - Universities must establish rule of law at campus, said Vice Chancellor Dr. Zakria Zakar while talking to students and scholars of the University of Okara. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zakria Zakar said, “Universities are part of the larger institutional system of society and they must work to promote in their system the values like respect for rule of law, social justice, meritocracy and nondiscrimination.” He said university is not an ordinary institution to produce routine goods and services. By definition, university must assume a leadership role and act as producers of new knowledge and new ways of thinking and doing in a bid to provide out of the box solutions to social problems. “If one looks at the most prestigious universities of the world, one may note certain necessary ingredients such as meritocracy, rule of law, rule of reason and nondiscrimination, respect for human rights and human ideas.”

“In essence, tolerance, pluralism and respect for other cultures and others’ ideas are the corner stone of a progressive and scientifically productive university,” added the VC.

Dr. Zakar maintained that both academia and civil society must work together to provide and protect an environment which provides bedrock whereupon academic freedom of scientists and scholars are promoted and protected. “If forces of darkness powered by autocratic elites can trample the merit and rule of law at the campus, such universities cannot produce new knowledge or revolutionary scientific thinking,” viewed the veteran professor.