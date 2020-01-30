Share:

LAHORE - The inaugural ceremony of Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 will be held today (Thursday) here at Punjab Tennis Academy at 3:30 pm. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik will grace the occasion as chief guest while the players, their parents and tennis lovers will also be present there. On Wednesday, qualifying round matches were played. In U-18, Abdullah Anjum beat Husnain Ali 8-0, Shahzaib Zahid beat Arman Kamran 8-8(11-9), Jabbir Ali beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-1, Inam Arif beat Ahmad Amir 8-4 and Khizer Mehboob beat Haris Wahla 8-5. In U-14, Zaeem Ghafoor beat Abdullah Sajjad 8-8(7-5).