PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister
Mahmood Khan has stated that a record developmental budget of Rs.83
billion has been approved for the development of merged tribal districts
during the current fiscal year 2019-
20 whereas every effort is being taken to ensure utilisation of the developmental funds.
While addressing a huge public gathering in Bara, tribal district
Khyber, the chief minister stated
that the incumbent government is
committed to transform the tribal districts and bring them at par
with the developed areas of the
province in order to usher a new
era of development and prosperity. He also announced the dualisation of Bara to Mastak Road, which
will be completed at a cost of Rs. 7
billion.
The chief minister stated that political opponents, who are criticising governance of the incumbent
government, should know that the
merger of ex-Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a five-year programme, which the provincial government had completed within one
year. Furthermore 29,000 Khasadar
and Levies forces have been merged
into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police
and every citizen of the tribal district has been provided with free
healthcare facilities under Sehat Insaaf Card programme.
Similarly, Insaaf Rozgar Scheme
has been launched for the youth
of tribal districts under which an
amount of Rs1 billion has already
been provided which will ensure
provision of livelihood opportunities. The incumbent provincial government also held transparent general election in the history of merged
tribal districts, which is a revolutionary step for the development of
these districts and now the representatives of merged tribal districts
are present not only in provincial
assembly, but also in the provincial
cabinet and they are leading developmental schemes in their respective constituencies according to the
aspirations and requirements of
their people.
The chief minister made it clear
that hundreds of developmental
schemes have been included in the
annual developmental programme,
which will change the fate of the
newly merged tribal districts.
He stated that construction of
Takhta Baig to Matanai Bypass road
had already been announced, which
will cost of Rs7 billion, adding that
the provincial government had rehabilitated 19 damaged schools out
of total 126 damaged schools while
construction work on 50 damaged
schools in tribal district Khyber will
be started from next month.
Mahmood also announced restoration of suspended Khasadar force
of district Khyber. He said that work
will also be initiated on the developmental projects in Rajgal area of Tirah valley, adding that the inauguration of Christian colony Landi kotal
will also be made possible very soon.
He said that the Jirga system has
been restored through alternate dispute resolution council further stating that the present provincial government has secured the right of
tribal people in leasing mines and
minerals for which a proper law has
been passed.
The chief minister further added that irrigation and water supply
schemes will be improved in tribal
district Khyber including the establishment of laboratories for testing
water quality, solarisation of tube
wells and construction of Jabba dam.
Mahmood Khan said that construction of Bara dam would irrigate 1,700 acres of land and will
also generate 6 MW of electricity
whereas the remodelling and extension of Bara Canal System will
also be made possible soon. He said
that blacktopping of roads, construction of RCC bridges and sports
stadiums at Landi Kotal and Shalman will also be carried out on priority basis.
He said that issues of power load
shedding in district Khyber will be
resolved soon for which Rs7billion
have already been provided to TESCO. Chief Minister said that Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa is moving towards development and prosperity as per the
vision and mission of Prime Minister
Imran Khan.