ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar remained stable at Rs154.56 on Wednesday against the last day’s trading, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. In the open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 154.4 and Rs 155 respectively. The SBP further reported that in the interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 24 paisas and was traded at Rs 170.04 against the last day’s closing of Rs 170.28. The exchange rate of Japanese yen depreciated by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.41 whereas an increase of 12 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 201.26 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 201.14.