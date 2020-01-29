Share:

LAHORE-Actor SarwatGilanifaced a lot of backlash on social media after sharing a PDA-filled photo with her husband FahadMirza. Taking to her Instagram account, Gilani said that people should stop following her if they hated her so much. “You can’t bully me I’m too bloody strong for your minute imagination! Grow up and get a life! Stop being so jealous of other people’s success, the love in their lives and the happiness they have because unlike you they have worked bloody hard for it,” she wrote.

“For someone who has faced the world and lasted this long…your perspective is very unimportant…you can’t bring me down, not even in your imagination!,” said Gilani.

She added: “Just because celebrities don’t say anything doesn’t mean that anyone can bully them or have a right to say everything.”

Gilani concluded the post by saying that it was time for a much-awaited shut up call. However, the call was with love, of course!

Earlier SarwatGilani and her husband FahadMirza recently had the pleasure of meeting famed Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

Taking to his Instagram story, Mirza shared that they met the filmmaker at the airport on the Rome to Doha leg of their journey. In the video update, Johar also gave a shout-out to Pakistan.