KARACHI - Shipping activity remained active at the Port where four ships MV, Navios Christine B, Maersk Colombus, MSC Asya and Sakizaya Integrity carrying Coal, Containers and Canola seed was allotted berths of Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal EVTL Fauji Akbar Portia Terminal on Tuesday 28th January 2020.

A total nine ships are occupied berths at PQA to load/offload Palm Oil, Coal, Rice, Container, Canola, LPG and Gas Oil respectively.

Out of them three ships sailed out sea on Wednesday morning.

A cargo volume of 218,286 tonnes, comprising 191,624 tonnes imports cargo and 26,662 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of

containerized cargo carried in 3,771 Containers (TEUs), (2935) TEUs imports and (836) TEUs exports), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships MV, Atlantica Breeze, Zhe Hai 520, MOL Globe and Elim carrying MOGAS, Coal, Containers and Palm Oil are expected to take berths at FOTCO, MW-4 QICT and ICT respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Advanced Studies and Research Board, University of Karachi, has awarded eight PhD, 22 MPhil, and one M.S Course Work (30 Credit Hour) degrees in various disciplines.

The KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad said that the ASRB in it’s recently held meeting under the chairmanship of the KU’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Irqai awarded these degrees.

According to him, the PhD degrees were awarded to Sajid Iqbal Alyana (Clinical Psychology), Faiz Uddin Ahmad and Shehnaz Gul (Urdu), Iqra Rasheed (Botany), Muhammad Yaseen (Sociology), Faisal Ahmed Khan (ISPA), Rafat Murad (BMSI) and Hira Arshad (Food Science and Technology).