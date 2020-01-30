Share:

LAHORE - In line with the directives of Minister EPD M. Rizwan, the EPA & judicial water and environment commission sealed another 03 wastewater units in Ferozpur Road’s area in Lahore on Wednesday.

The joint operation was led by DD EPA Ali Ijaz while representatives of the judicial commission and Lahore Police were also present on the occasion.

They visited Ferozpur Road near Hudiara drain and sealed respectively a pharmaceutical, dying & printing and leather unit.

Action taken by after final notice of EPA, violation was still continued.

Action taken according to Punjab Environmental Protection Agency Act and hopefully the series of action will be continued against units involved in the violation regarding treatment plants.