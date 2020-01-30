Share:

ISLAMABAD - In many ways, exercise can be very good for our skin. It can increase blood flow to the skin cells, bringing in

nutrients and oxygen and taking away waste, which

may aid healingTrusted Source.

It can also help reduce stress. However, working

up a good sweat in the gym can also create the perfect conditions for acne-causing bacteria and yeast to

thrive, causing more frequent breakouts. To prevent

post-workout acne, dermatologists recommend the

following 10 tips.

Dr. Susan Massick, a dermatologist at The Ohio

State University Wexner Medical Centre, recommended cleansing your face prior to working out to

remove-makeup.

During exercise, there’s increased blood flow to the

skin. This increased blood flow causes the pores to

open. Make-up can cause sweat and bacteria to become trapped in the enlarged pores. Over time, this

can lead to clogged pores and acne.

The American Academy of Dermatology also suggests that an oil-free make-up remover towelette can

also be used if washing isn’t an option. Massick said

you should keep long hair pulled back and off your

face. Natural oils from your hair and hair care products can be transferred to your skin. Hair can also trap

moisture on your skin. This can clog pores and encourage fungal growth, contributing to break-outs.

Clean any equipment that will touch your face, said

Massick. This includes headphones, if you enjoy listening to music or a good podcast during your workout. You should also clean any sports equipment that

touches your face, such as helmets or goggles. Cleaning them will remove oil, dirt, and bacteria that can

contribute to break-outs.