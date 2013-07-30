

LAHORE - The CIA on Monday claimed to have arrested four terrorists for killing 10 under-training jail officials and injuring another 22 a year ago. The arrested also confessed to unleashing an attack on Army men in Gujrat.

On a tip-off, the CIA nabbed them near Minar-e-Pakistan and recovered two Kalashnikovs , 50 rounds and four hand grenade from them. The accused, during preliminary interrogation, admitted that they have links with TTP and Afzal is their commander. The arrested said they were getting guidelines from Amir Junaid, the official said.

Separately, the lawmen arrested outlaws including Ghaniur Rehman of Mardan, Muhammad Kamran of Azad Kashmir, Ahmad Farooq of Shairqpur, Najma Bibi, Pervez of Hafizabad, Zeeshan of Gujrat, Muzaffar of Pandoki, Ramzan of Sargodha and Naeem Baig of Manga.