LAHORE: The Anti-Dengue Day will be observed across the province including Lahore today (Thursday).

The government institutions and hospitals will arrange seminars and walks for creating awareness among the masses about measures to control dengue. Banners inscribed with preventive measures against dengue will be displayed at public places.

Adviser to Chief Minister on Health Kh Salman Rafiq said that instructions have already been issued to government departments for observing Anti-Dengue Day. Removal of junk from rooftops of houses was essential to check breeding of mosquitoes during rainy season.

He said that public participation was necessary eliminating the menace. He said that all departments have been directed to submit report regarding Anti-Dengue Day activities till August 05.–Staff Reporter

He further said that chief minister would monitor the activities of government departments and institutions regarding Anti-Dengue Day.