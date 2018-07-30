Share:

LAHORE - A vigorous campaign should be launched for eradication of hepatitis B and C on the pattern of the anti-polio campaign in collaboration with health experts and community so that the target of elimination of hepatitis by 2030 can be achieved as committed with the WHO.

These views were expressed by the public health experts while addressing an awareness seminar organized by the Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology to observe World Hepatitis Day.

Prof Giasun Nabi Tayyab, Associate Prof Israr ul Haq Toor, Prof Anwar A Khan, Prof Shumail Zafar, Prof Nusrat Ullah Chaudhary, Director of Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme Dr Zahida Serwar and other health experts addressed the seminar.

Prof Giasun Nabi Tayyab was of the view that 250,000 new patients of hepatitis were adding to the system every year.

The health experts said that people should avoid unnecessary injections, always use new disposable syringe and have safe transfusion of blood. They said that sterilized instruments of dentists and surgeons and use of new blades by barbers could save people from infection of blood borne diseases.

Director of Hepatitis Control Programme Dr Zahida Serwar and Prof Giasun Nabi Tayyab said that government had established a network of hepatitis clinics. Dr Zahida Seerwar said that free of cost diagnostics and treatment facilities including medicines are being provided in the hepatitis clinics setup in district and tehsil headquarters hospitals.

Moreover, Gastroenterology Departments have been established at the teaching hospitals attached with the medical colleges by the Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department where treatment and diagnostic facilities are being provided. Experts were of the view that everybody has to get blood test for diagnosis of hepatitis B & C so that if the test is positive early treatment could be started. They advised that healthy people should prevent themselves from hepatitis B by getting vaccinated.

A large number of senior professors of different medical colleges and experts from PGMI LGH, nurses and paramedics attended the seminar.