Islamabad - Islamabad police have arrested 26 outlaws and recovered stolen car, heroine, wine and weapon from their possession, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

He said that Aabpara police recovered 4 wine bottles and arrested Waqas Muhammad. Secretariat police recovered 8 beer cans and stolen property from the possession of Ismail, Salah Khan, Jameel Ahmed and Zubair. Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad police recovered a stolen car from the possession of Muhammad Zafar. Four persons Muhammad Noman, Muhammad Ilyas, Ghulam and Atif were arrested after recovery of four illicit pistols from their possession. Similarly, Khalid Mehmood and Muhammad Khalil were arrested over the recovery of 10 tin beer and two wines of bottle from their possession. Tarnol police recovered 285 gram heroine from the possession of Asghar Ali and Muhammad Shakeel. Shams Colony police apprehended six men and six women involved in immoral activities. The police have registered cases against these persons and further investigation is underway. SSP Islamabad has appreciated the police performance and he has directed all the police officials for effective policing measures in their respective areas.