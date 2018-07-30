Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH: Former PML-N senator Hamza announced his defection to the PTI on Sunday. He told media reporters at Gojra that the corruption of PML-N leadership had been proved by the courts and PTI chief Imran Khan was a leader who made this possible by fighting against corrupt politicians and also got success in the 2018 polls. He said that he liked Imran Khan as a true leader of people of the country.

He alleged that during the PML-N government, former parliamentarians of the ruling party from Gojra made billions of rupees through corruption and same money was used by them to purchase people’s votes in 2018 election. Consequently, they again won the election. He demanded the authorities concerned hold an inquiry into the corruption of PML-N’s newly-elected MNA and MPA of Gojra. He also urged the NAB to take action against all corrupt politicians who belonged to PML-N or PPP as they were involved in huge corruption.

It is to be noted that Hamza’s son Usama Hamza had contested NA-111, Gojra election on PTI ticket and obtained more than 85,000 votes but was defeated by PML-N nominee Khalid Javed Warraich.–Staff Reporter