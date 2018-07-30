Share:

OKARA - A local court announced two death sentences for a double murder suspect here the other day. According to the prosecution, in 2014, accused Abdul Jabbar, son of Ramazan and resident of Hujra Shah Muqeem, was travelling in a rickshaw driven by Noor Ahmed, son of Rana Shakat.

A girl student namely Sonia Bibi, daughter of Zulfiqar Ahmed, was also travelling in the rickshaw. After reaching destination, Abdul Jabbar refused to pay fare to the rickshaw driver. It led to a scuffle between the two. The situation turned worse from bad when Abdul Jabbar drew out a pistol and shot the rickshaw dead.

The girl student was also killed in firing by the accused.

In the light of evidence, Okara Additional District and Sessions Judge Ashraf Bhatti convicted the accused for dual murder announced two death sentences for him.