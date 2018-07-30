Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - A farmer was beaten to death by his three neighbours over a minor dispute here in the suburbs of Gojra on Sunday.

Police said that three accused brothers - Shakil, Sharjeel and Naveed exchanged harsh words with deceased 65-year-old Muhammad Saleem in Chak 241/GB, Garha during rain over the closure of a drain. The situation hot up and the accused brothers attacked Muhammad Saleem and tortured him to death on the spot while also injured seriously his two sons. The police have registered a case and started raids for the arrest of the accused.