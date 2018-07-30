Share:

SARGODHA/Toba Tek Singh - Six persons including three women and a minor were killed and five others suffered injuries in two roof collapse incidents occurred in different areas during torrential rain here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 and police, four members of a family including a woman and minor died and five others got injured when roof of their house caved in village Vaigowal.

The deceased persons identified as Muhammad Khan,55; Muhammad Hayat,40; 25-year-old Samreen Bibi and 10-year-old Ali Akaber died instantly while five injured were rushed to hospital by Rescue 1122 team. The rescuers pulled out the dead bodies and injured from under the debris.

In another incident, two women buried to death under the debris when roof of their house during heavy rain in village Dhokery near Mitha Tiwana.

The rescuers along with locals carried out the rescue operation.

FOUR INJURED

In Toba Tek Singh, four members of a family got injured seriously when roof of a room of their house caved in during rain in Gojra’s New Grain Market locality on Sunday.

Locals informed that they rescued two women - Mumtaz Bibi, Sahiban Bibi, Zeeshan and Munir who were rushed to Gojra THQ Hospital in critical condition. Munir is to be a Gojra municipal committee employee.