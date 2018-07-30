Share:

GUJRANWALA - Commissioner Gujranwala Division Asadullah Faiz said that anti-dengue measures should be geared up in the ongoing monsoon season so that the growth of dengue larvae could be stopped.

Addressing a meeting in his office here, he further said that special steps should be adopted to create awareness among the public about preventive measures to eradicate dengue.

CEO Health Dr Sohail Ahmed, DHO Sahibzada Ghulam Fareed, Education and officers of other departments were also present in the meeting.

The commissioner directed the health officers to focus the open places i.e. graveyards, playgrounds, parks etc. where rain water could cause growth of dengue larvae.

He also directed the Solid Waste Management Company and Wasa officers to take necessary steps for removal of garbage heaps and rain waters from open places.

He said that health teams engaged in anti-dengue campaign should be provided with android phones so that their work could be monitored accordingly. The commissioner also said that all the data and reports in respect of anti-dengue campaign should be placed on line.

“To create awareness among the people, banners may be displaced at all hospitals, educational institutions and other important places,” he noted.

The health officers briefed the commissioner about preventive measures and told him that anti-dengue spray had been completed at all graveyards, parks and open places by the health teams while indoor and outdoor surveillance activities were also underway.

Meanwhile, the commissioner also chaired a meeting in respect of tree plantation and directed the officers concerned to take suitable steps for tree plantation in the monsoon season so that country could get rid of polluted atmosphere.

“To achieve the goal of neat and green Pakistan, every member of the society should play his role. Even students of educational institutions may be motivated to take part in this campaign. They would be provided the fruit plants free of cost,” he declared.