ISLAMABAD - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani called the would-be Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday and congratulated him on his victory in the elections.

Both the leaders agreed to prevail over the past and lay a new foundation for a prosperous political, social and economic future of both the countries. President Ghani also invited him to visit Kabul.

According to a PTI spokesperson, Khan told President Ghani that Pakistan wanted a complete peace in Afghanistan and that the PTI government wished to establish better relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to party sources, President Ghani said that Khan was very ‘popular’ in Afghanistan.

The PTI chief assured the Afghan president that he wanted to establish relations with the neighbouring country on a friendly basis.

He also told the Afghan president that he would visit Afghanistan soon after forming the government.

The Afghan president, who wrote about his telephonic conversation with Imran Khan on his Twitter handle, said they had “agreed to overcome the past and to lay a new foundation for a prosperous political, social and economic future of both countries.”

“I extended an open invitation to Mr Khan and he expressed his wishes to visit Kabul soon,” he added.

Afghan Ambassador in Pakistan Dr Omar Zakhilwal said in his tweet that Ashraf Ghani also welcomed Imran Khan's statement about his intention to pursue policies supportive of peace and stability in Afghanistan, bringing the two countries closer.

He also said that Afghanistan looked forward to working together for the said objectives.

PTI leader Naeemul Haque also confirmed that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had invited PTI Chairman Imran Khan to visit Kabul.

Talking to media persons here, he said the Afghan president phoned Imran Khan and congratulated him over his victory in the 2018 general election.

President Ghani told Imran that Pakistan and Afghanistan had historic relations and invited him to visit his country, he added.

Naeemul Haque said that the PTI chief assured the Afghan president that he would visit Kabul after assuming the power.

Imran during his victory speech on Thursday had said, "We want to work in every possible way to ensure peace in Afghanistan.

I would love an open border system like the EU with Afghanistan. Afghanistan is that neighbour of ours that has seen the most human misery and damage in the name of wars.

The people of Afghanistan need peace, and Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan."