Share:

DHAKA:- Bangladesh will unveil a new Test venue in the northern city of Sylhet when they host Zimbabwe there later this year, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said Sunday. The picturesque ground has hosted seven twenty20 internationals but no Test match or one-day international. Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will play the first of two Tests in Sylhet from November 3-7. The second Test will be held in Dhaka from November 11-15. The visitors will also play three ODIs. Bangladesh have also announced that West Indies would arrive on November 15 for their first full tour to the country since 2012.–AFP