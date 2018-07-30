Share:

QUETTA - The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Sunday said that it had not yet finalised its candidate for Chief Minister slot.

Former Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that the party would decide on the matter after consulting members.

He also dismissed media reports about potential candidates and said that any decision pertaining to the matter will be announced in a Press conference.

The party managed to secure four of the 272 seats in the National Assembly, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan, and emerged as the largest party in Balochistan with 15 Provincial Assembly seats.