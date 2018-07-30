Share:

KARACHI - The Businessmen Panel (BMP), comprising senior members of business community from across the country, has expressed its confidence that the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) through it effective economic policies will help reduce trade deficit.

BMP Vice Chairman Sheikh Aslam, Chairman (Capital Area) Riaz Khattak, Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Adnan Jalil and Secretary General (Federal) Ahmad Jawad in a joint statement Sunday also hailed stability of Pak Rupee against US Dollar by some Rs.six during past few days.

Sounding hopeful that dwindling economic situation of the country will gain due stability through series of prudent measures, they particularly appreciated that not only value of Pakistani Rupee has improved against dollar after the General Elections but stability in Pakistan Stock Exchange could also be witnessed.

The business community of the country now rightly expects that institutional reforms will be introduced in accordance with the needs and interests of the country, they added.

The first and foremost task of the newly-elected Government, they said, is to plug country's external Current Account Deficit which for FY18 came to $18 billion (5.8pc of GDP) up 43pc over FY17 CAD of $12.6bn.

This was much higher than expectations and was partly financed through reserves, which declined by $6.3bn during FY18 to close at $9.8bn, said the business community representatives.

Other than the external account, they said the fiscal situation is also of concern as Pakistan's fiscal deficit in FY18 is expected to be close to 7 per cent (compared to 5.8pc in FY17) due to lower than expected revenues.

This trend does not bode well for the country's economic outlook and needed to be addressed through series of reform measures, said the Panel members.

Acknowledging that the PTI government will inherit an economy in crisis, with debts rising and foreign reserves shrinking, they said a positive fact is that the economy is growing, with the gross domestic product forecast to rise nearly six per cent this year.

They said Imran Khan's success indeed is reflective of the immense confidence that he enjoys among the masses and an indication of appreciation of his meritorious, dedicated and devoted services for the country.