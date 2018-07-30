Share:

HAFIZABAD: The urban and rural areas of Hafizabad district have received heavy rains during the past 72 hours that have created multiple problems for the citizens.

The open drains have overflowed and sewerage system has choked in most of the localities. As a result, rain water and sewage flooded most of the streets. The sewage even gushed into the houses in most of the streets particularly Darbar Road, Mohallah Peer Kalay Shah, Garhi Awan, Mohallah Dhabwala, Sherpura and Sharifpura, causing miseries to the housewives and exposing the negligence of the civic authorities.

The sanitary condition in the city is worse. In most of the localities, foul smell emanating from the open drains and choked sewerage system have made the lives of citizens absolutely miserable.–Staff Reporter