Share:

The matter of formation of the provincial government in Balochistan has many glued to their news sources because not a single party has been able to get a sweeping majority. The party with the most votes at this point is the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) with 15 MPA-elects and three independent candidates joining the party too. The party itself is a unique mixture of dissidents from several federalist parties like PML(N), and PML(Q) who are not only the power holders in the province due to being tribal chiefs but also managed to topple the elected government of PML(N) in Balochistan after disagreements over the developments in the province.

PTI in the province has five MPA-elects, ANP has three, MMA has eight, BNP(M) has seven, HDP has two, whereas PML(N) and PkMAP have one MPA-elect each. This officially makes BAP the leading party which at this point is willing to make a coalition government with all the parties who have managed to get seats in the provincial assembly. The first party showing willingness to join hands with BAP is PTI, which has managed to get a significant presence in each assembly. BAP already constitutes of the traditional power holders in the province. Joining hands with them will mean a smooth functioning of the five-year tenure instead of a repetition of the toppling of the elected government.

At the same time, MPA-elects of ANP and HDP have also assured BAP of their support in forming a government in the province. Whereas these two nationalist parties have generally stood in support of the BNP-M, however, they seem more inclined towards forming a government rather than sitting in the opposition. This leaves MMA, BNP(M), PkMAP and PMLN as the only parties which have not shown an inclination towards joining hands with BAP. In fact, BNP(M) is working towards nominating Akhtar Mengal as the candidate for Chief Executive of the province.

For the first time, federalists from different parties have come under an umbrella to form a party of their own and the party has managed to grab significant seats. However, the test will be to run a coalition government with voices from different parties along with some also inclined towards an opposition. The first preference of the party is certainly to get all parties on board, and with the inclusion of ANP and HDP, there is a slight chance that parties will prefer a coalition to a weaker opposition in the province.