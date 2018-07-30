Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN - The doctors of orthopedic ward of the Teaching Hospital DG Khan forcibly send the patients with bone fractures to a private digital X-ray centre instead of the hospital’s X-ray department, and fleecing the patients through their connivance.

Moreover, patients are being advised to purchase required medicines and surgical items for their operation only from Shahzad Medical Store (SMC) located at Balakh Sarwar City in front of the teaching hospital.

Wahid Bakhsh, a patient’s attendant at orthopedic ward, told The Nation that he was asked to get conduct X-Ray on their own from Midstone MRI and CT Scan Centre instead of hospital’s X-ray department.

He paid firstly Rs800 and secondly Rs1500 to get X-Ray from the private centre outside the hospital.

A hospital official with request of anonymity said, the Government of Punjab in last three financial years had granted Rs3.19 million, Rs4m and Rs. 5m respectively in the Budget Head Account No A03970-009 for purchase of X-Ray films.

But corrupt mafia of the hospital does not purchase X-Ray films properly; secondly they refer their patient to private labs and X-Ray centres outside the hospital only to get commission and kickbacks.

A patient Muhammad Ahsan said that he was strictly advised to purchase required medicine and surgical items for operation from SMC.

When he approached there, the SMC staff asked him to deposit Rs10,000 and all required surgical items would be provided for him in the ward while the remaining payment would also be adjusted after his operation.

Ahsan also said that every patient of waiting list of operation was bound to purchase required surgical items only from SMC. “Head of orthopedic ward Dr Habib Ullah Shah has close relationship with the owner of SMC; even he is silent partner of this business.

Moreover, the private clinic of Dr Habib Ullah Shah is located at same place and in front of SMC. All this malpractice is being done for commission and kickbacks,” he added.

When contacted, Medical Superintendent of Teaching Hospital Dr Atiqur Rehman Chisti said that sending patients with bone fractures to private digital X-ray centres is completely personal act of the orthopedic department staff.

There is no shortage of X-Ray films in hospital, he said. He pledged that he would inquire into all the allegations including purchasing of required surgical items from SMC for commission purpose.