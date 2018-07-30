Share:

Rawalpindi - Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi District registered 29,069 vehicles and motorcycles during last three months while the department collected over Rs 4.377 billion revenue including property, motor, professional taxes, excise fee and entertainment duties in four districts of the division during 2017-18.

According to a Excise Office spokesman, the department registered total 28,694 petrol vehicles including 24,899 motorcycles, 1376 vehicles, 10 wagons, 1346 pickups, five vans, 83 buses, 961 rickshaws, 11 ambulances and three double cabin vehicles. 367 diesel vehicles were also registered during the aforementioned period, he informed. Provincial government had fixed over Rs 4.185 billion revenue target for Rawalpindi division including Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock districts for the last financial year. He informed APP that overall 105 percent target was achieved during the fiscal year.

The department collected different levies including Rs 6,300,661, Entertainment duty, Rs 1,499,092,208 Excise Duty, Rs 1,153,615,188 Motor Vehicle Tax, Rs 75,646,697, Professional Tax, Rs 1,429,623,380 Property Tax and Rs 21,329,265 Tax on Luxury Houses.

Excise and Taxation succeeded to collect 22 percent extra to the target of Excise Duty and 98 percent Property tax target during the period. The department had earned over Rs 3.804 billion during 2016-17 financial year, he added. To a question he informed that total 115,354 vehicles including 98,220 motorbikes, 5946 cars, 6172 commercial vehicles, 342 government and 66 semi-government vehicles were registered during 2017.

Meanwhile, in order to facilitate the citizens, Excise and Taxation Office Rawalpindi has begun the second shift here to collect token tax of vehicles.

Excise and Taxation Officer (Motor) Amjad Ali Khan and Assistant ETO Sohail Shahzad informed APP that the vehicle owners who would deposit token tax for next financial year 2018-19 before July 31 can avail the 10 percent rebate. Sohail Shahzad informed that special counters have been set up at the Excise and Taxation Office particularly to facilitate the government servants. The counters would remain open from 3 PM to 6 PM, he added.