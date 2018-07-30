Share:

KHAIRPUR - Newly elected independent candidate Sardar Ali Muhammad Mahar from NA-205 Ghotki-II decided to join the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) on Sunday.

According to sources, he will formally announce to join the PTI after meeting with Imran Khan. It has mentioned that elder brother Sardar Ali Gohar was elected from PS-20 Ghotki while other brother Sardar Ali Nawaz was elected from PS-21 on the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) seat.

Sources said that Sardar Ali Gohar was created trouble for the PPP in Ghotki, Sukkur, Shirkapur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze and other district of Sindh.