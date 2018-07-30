NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Weekend - eMag
Weekend - Articles
Young Nation - eMag
Young Nation - Articles
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Election 2018
Monday | July 30, 2018
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
7:07 PM | July 30, 2018
PSX remains bullish today
6:58 PM | July 30, 2018
'Heaven-guided' underground maze proves Armenian tourist draw
6:53 PM | July 30, 2018
PTI to form govt in center, 3 provinces: Fawad Chaudhary
6:52 PM | July 30, 2018
Better with age? Tom Cruise's latest 'Impossible' tops box office
6:46 PM | July 30, 2018
Somalia, Eritrea mend ties as change sweeps Horn of Africa
6:42 PM | July 30, 2018
NAB files reference against former prime minister
6:33 PM | July 30, 2018
Pak Army participate in 'Intl Army Games' in China
6:20 PM | July 30, 2018
ECP directs recounting of votes in 26 constituencies
4:30 PM | July 30, 2018
MMA, PPP leaders to meet again in Islamabad today
4:13 PM | July 30, 2018
SARRC CCI greets Imran on PTI's success
3:35 PM | July 30, 2018
SBP freezes ‘fake’ accounts under FIA probe
3:34 PM | July 30, 2018
Overseas Pakistanis pinning hopes on Imran to deliver promises
3:25 PM | July 30, 2018
Neymar admits 'exaggerated' reactions at World Cup
3:23 PM | July 30, 2018
Cambodian PM's party claims all election seats, opposition sees 'death of democracy'
3:14 PM | July 30, 2018
ANP supports BNP in Balochistan’s govt formation
2:23 PM | July 30, 2018
India intensifies contact with PTI as Imran moves to form govt: TOI
1:42 PM | July 30, 2018
Dollar falls by Rs5.36 against rupee in interbank
1:39 PM | July 30, 2018
India effectively strips four million of citizenship in Assam
1:39 PM | July 30, 2018
Money-laundering case: Faryal Talpur challenges FIA's charge-sheet
1:07 PM | July 30, 2018
CJP stresses awareness, legislation to control population growth
FUTURIST
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
YOU, YOUR AND YOUR PARTY'S FUTURE
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
March 20, 2016
MIAN MUTHU The Futurist MIAN MITHU, WHAT IS YOUR TAKE ON MUSH'S DEPARTURE WELL, IF RAGNERS' AND ...
October 20, 2015
FUTURIST NUMBER ONE PEER SAAB TOTAY WAALAY TELL ME SOME THING ABOUT THE PM VISIT TO THE USA HE WILL ...
Top Stories
6:20 PM | July 30, 2018
ECP directs recounting of votes in 26 constituencies
6:42 PM | July 30, 2018
NAB files reference against former prime minister
1:42 PM | July 30, 2018
Dollar falls by Rs5.36 against rupee in interbank
10:17 AM | July 30, 2018
AC adjourns hearing of Al-Azizia reference till August 1
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus