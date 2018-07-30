Share:

Karachi - PPP Karachi president Saeed Ghani tendered his resignation to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after the party lost seats from its strongholds in Lyari and Malir constituencies.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lost to PTI candidate Shakoor Shad in NA-246 constituency of Lyari. The party also lost two provincial assembly seats from the constituency to religious parties-MMA and TLP- candidates. The party also lost a seat from NA-237 of Abdul Hakeem Baloch, which is also considered a stronghold area of the party in the city.

In his message on micro blogging website-Twitter- Ghani said that despite massive rigging, he accepts the responsibility of unsatisfactory results for the party in the city and had voluntarily tendered his resignation from Karachi division president post.

“Neither party has asked for the resignation nor had reprimanded me over the results,” said Ghani in the message.

Saeed Ghani on Sunday while addressing a press conference along with other party leaders said that they had on the very first day of the election had exposed the rigging in the polls but the election commission of Pakistan refused to admit its failures despite concrete evidences and failures.

“Last night, thousands of burnt ballot papers from Qayyumabad were discovered, having the stamps on PPP election symbol of arrow,” he said adding that this shows that a management was made to defeat PPP in the polls.

He also blamed the ECP for forming bogus polling scheme in order to slow down the polling process and affect the voters in PPP dominated areas. He said that even the PTI Chief Imran Khan was not hoping such a large chunk of PTI seats from Karachi. “These results were not only a surprise for the other parties but even for the PTI leadership,” he said.

He, however, said that they would not bow down and would continue their struggle for the masses. “We will knock the door of courts to get justice in order to revive masses trust on their votes, which is affected through engineered polls,” he said.