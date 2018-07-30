Share:

Islamabad - In order to convert marginal land of Potohar region into productive olive groves, government is providing 2 million olive plants free of cost to the farmers, in Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Khushab and Mianwali areas for establishing olive orchards on scientific lines, said officials.

Spokesman Punjab Agriculture Department said under this project farmers will get olive plants of suitable high yielding varieties free of cost and also get 70% subsidy for water source development. 60% subsidy for drip irrigation system installation at their farms.

Government will also provide on-farm technical assistance free of cost. The application form can be obtained from Barani Research Institute, Chakwal or local offices of Water Management offices of project based districts.

Spokesman said application form can also be downloaded from official web site and farmers who have already applied need not to apply again.

Every year, Pakistan is importing a total of of Rs.300 Billion edible oil; the aim of the project is to lessen this import bill of our county to increase the production of olive oil.