PTDC to extend Islamabad tour buses to other cities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) would extend city tour buses to other cities of the country. A total of five buses including 2 big buses and 3 hiace vans have been introduced initially, an official of PTDC told APP. The official said that fare of tour bus is Rs 500 for students and Rs 600 for others. “We will gradually bring the fare down as we extend our services,” they said. The route of the buses covers Faisal Masjid, Lake View Park, Lok virsa, National Monument, F-9 Park, Daman e Koh, Bird Aviary, Islamabad Zoo and major food and shopping centres. It also includes the famous Ayub National Park in the historic city of Rawalpindi, while Taxila Museum is covered on weekends. A special discount package is being offered to students to give them a chance to view the historic sites of both cities. More buses will be inducted into the project in the future.–APP

WASA fails in providing water to Adiala road dwellers

RAWALPINDI: The residents of Adiala road, Jahrahi Stop and adjacent areas are facing acute water shortage for the last several days. The influential people of the area even seemed helpless, and failed to resolve the issue.

A local resident, Tariq Khan said “We have to fetch water from far flung areas to meet the daily needs. We can’t afford a water tanker because it is too costly and unaffordable and we have to pay a huge amount to get water from this source”.–APP

Another resident Ali Town, Waheed Khan alleged that the tanker mafia is looting and making money by selling water at high prices. Aziz Malik said repeated complaints have lodged but no action is taken to provide water to the residents.