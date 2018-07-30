Share:

Interim govt maintained impartiality: Askari

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi said on Sunday the interim government maintained impartiality since it took charge and fulfilled its promise of holding fair and free elections. According to a handout issued here, he said the interim government of Punjab succeeded in holding of fair and transparent election with the cooperation of people. He said that all departments played their role in holding of transparent, neutral and impartial elections. He said it was a big challenge, which had been completed successfully. The whole team worked with diligence and determination to fulfil its responsibility. He said all political parties were given a level playing field during elections and people of the country voted with freedom and displayed discipline on the election day. Also, Askari has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of four people in a roof collapse incident in Sargodha. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He directed the administration to provide the best medical aid to the injured persons. He also sought a report on the incident.–APP

PTI lawmaker surrenders to police

A newly-elected PTI MPA accused of attacking and torturing police officials surrendered to the police on Sunday. It is worth mentioning here that MPA Nadeem Abbas Bara and his supporters on Saturday allegedly attacked Hanjarwal Police Station SHO and his driver, leaving them critically injured. SHO Rana Afzal received multiple injuries and bone fractures while his driver Mumtaz received head injuries. Police contingents from nearby police stations were called to rescue the policemen after the “mob” took them hostage. The MPA fled the scene before more police personnel reached the scene. A team was formed to arrest the accused MPA and an FIR was registered under the anti-terrorism law and other relevant sections after medical reports of the injured were received. On Sunday, MPA Nadeem Abbas Bara appeared before the SP (investigation) and was arrested.Earlier on Sunday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case against Nadeem Abbas. During the hearing at Supreme Court’s Lahore registry, the CJP ordered arrest of the culprits within twenty four hours and told the authorities to put the name of the accused on Exit Control List (ECL). The top judge also directed the authorities to include anti-terrorism clauses in the case. The Punjab Police IG informed the court that FIR has been filed against Nadeem Abbas and his thirty accomplices and many have been arrested while the remaining will be arrested soon.–Staff Reporter

Intermittent rain likely to continue

Intermittent and light rain is likely to continue during next 24 hours in various areas of the country, Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted on Sunday. According to PMD reports, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Hazara, Bannu, D.I Khan, Kohat, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faislabad divisions, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Zhob, D.G khan divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.–NNI