Share:

KARACHI - Anti-encroachment team conducted a removal operation and evacuated a park in Gulistan-e-Johar on the instruction of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Samiud Din Siddiqui on Sunday.

The spokesperson said that the KDA chief had received a complaint from the citizens regarding illegal occupancy on park ST-8 Block 14 scheme 36 on which he ordered the concerned director parks and recreation to get the said amenity plot evacuated at the earliest.

Complying with the DG’s directives the anti encroachment team conducted the operation to remove illegal occupancy and opened it for public. The chief also visited the park and directed the concerned staff to make early arrangements for enhancing more facilities for the citizens.

He praised the performance of concerned officials and other members of team, said that the department was taking all-out measures to ensure that better and healthy environment could be provide to the citizens. Siddiqui said: “We are playing our part to evicted all the play ground and parks in city where as citizens could get benefit from it.”

It was pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had directed the concerned departments — KDA, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation head, chairmen of DMC South, East, Central, Korangi and Malir and administrator West to carry out the removal operations within respective jurisdictions and get the encroached land evacuated from the clutches of the grabbers.

The apex court was told that around 35,000 thousands amenity plots were encroached in the city. Director Parks Warial Undhar, Deputy Director Parks Arif Ahamed, Executive Engineer Gulistan Johar Ghulam Muhammad, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Serwar and other officers were present.