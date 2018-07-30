Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) recently approved PHD programmes in Basic Sciences at KEMU.

Qualified and experienced PhD professors in the subjects of anatomy, biochemistry and community medicine will supervise and train PHD scholars in anatomy, biochemistry and community medicine. Moreover, MD hematology, M.Phil community medicine and masters in public health have also been approved in the same session.

In recent past, the College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan accredited Fellowship in Emergency Medicine, Rheumatology and Pediatric Nephrology at KEMU. This way, the King Edward Medical University is the first and only public sector medical university of Pakistan that is offering postgraduation in the subject of emergency medicine.

The King Edward Medical University is a historical and prestigious institution in the SAARC region. The graduates and post graduates of this institute are serving the humanity not only in Pakistan but all over the world. KEMU is already running 16 BSC, beside MBBS, 17 M.Phil, 12 MD, 13 MS and 25 programmes of FCPS in different specialties.

