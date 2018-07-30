Share:

SIALKOT - The returning officer Sunday again declared PML-N’s Kh Asif as winner as winner in Sialkot city’s constituency (NA 73, Sialkot-II) after recounting/scrutiny of the rejected 7,386 votes and postal ballot papers. The recounting was held on the application of PTI’s losing candidate Usman Dar.

After the recounting/scrutiny, PML-N candidate Kh Asif now got 117,002 votes and defeated PTI candidate Umer Dar with a margin of 1,406 votes. Usman Dar got 115,596 votes after a “neck-to-neck” contest in the constituency in July 25, 2018 general elections.

Meanwhile, addressing party workers, Usman Dar refused to accept his defeat, alleging rigging in several polling stations by presiding officers and polling staff. Usman Dar demanded recounting of votes of the entire constituency and vowed to move Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and even to Supreme Court of Pakistan against PML-N’s winning candidate.

Kh Asif won native constituency seat for six consecutive time. The turnout of voting in the constituency remained 51.99 percent. Thousands of jubilant PML-N workers came out on roads to celebrate the victory of Kh Asif and distributed sweets, amid dance to loud drumbeats.

On the occasion, Kh Asif expressed gratitude to PML-N voters and supporters, saying that there is no doubt to say that Sialkot city is a stronghold of PML-N. He vowed to continue his mission to serve the local people without any political indiscrimination.

8 human traffickers nicked in FIA ops

The FIA teams in result of a crackdown have arrested eight more accused involved in human trafficking here.

FIA Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel told the media that FIA teams conducted raids at Hafizabad, Sialkot and Gujranwala and arrested suspects including Waris, Zeeshan Shah, Tahir Iqbal, Naseer Ahmed, Abdul Hassan, Sajjad Ahmed, Nasir Ahmed, and Afzal. They were involved in sending people abroad illegally and were wanted by the FIA in various cases.