SEOUL - LG Electronics Inc. said Sunday it will start sales of its second super-premium smartphone with a zirconium ceramic back.

The South Korean tech giant said the LG Signature Edition smartphone will hit store shelves on Aug. 20 after a two-week pre-order period, with just 300 devices to be sold overall.

0Based on the V35 ThinQ, the new premium phone is priced at just shy of 2 million won (US$1,830) and will be covered with the zirconium ceramic material, which is resistant to abrasion and corrosion, LG said.

LG said it has allocated staff exclusively for warranty services of the device, and it can also engrave the names of users on the device upon request.

Other key features include the 256 gigabyte built-in capacity, allowing users to save a vast volume of high-quality videos, photos and music files. The device comes bundled with earphones made by Bang & Olufsen that have a market price of around 700,000 won.

Running on Android's latest Oreo operating system, the device supports LG Pay, a payment platform developed by LG that can be used on traditional credit card machines.

The 2017 version of LG Signature Edition -- which was launched in December -- sold out and the company expects the same kind of demand this time around.