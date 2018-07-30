Share:

Islamabad - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Mandwa Film Club paid tribute to four icons of Pakistan’s films industry from 1974 by holding a screening of the film ‘Sharafat’ at its media centre.

Mandwa Film Club In charge Aijaz Gul said that Director Nazrul Islam, actors, Nadeem and Shabnam and composer Robin Ghosh were the four names during seventies who brought grace and distinction to the film industry with few but highly adored titles like ‘Ehsas’, ‘Aina’ and ‘Bandish’.

The film ‘Sharafat’, released in 1974, carries the age-old plot of a fallen woman.

The film begins with the death of a poor mother whose son is unable to provide her with the last drop of tonic which could sustain her for a few more tear-drenching scenes. The son grows up as white-shirt robber who falls for the fallen gold-hearted Shabnam. A downright formula flick, ‘Sharafat’ is a polished work with brisk editing and sharp cinematography. The musical score by Robin Ghosh with melodies rendered by Mehdi Hassan, Runa Laila, Akhlaq Ahmad and Nayyar Noor still retain the magic: ‘Merey sang challa hai’, ‘Ek saya roz guzarta hai’ and of course sensually filmed Mehdi Hassan number on the beach with Nayyar Noor humming “Terey bheegey badan ki khushboo’ will stay in the audiences memory forever.