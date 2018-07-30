Share:

UPPER DIR - A man and a woman were shot dead for allegedly having illicit relations at Sundal area of the district in the limit of Jagam police station on Sunday, police sources said.

They said that Asad Khan, son of Hussain and Seema Bibi, daughter of Islam, were shot dead by father of the deceased woman when both the man and woman were seen in objectionable conditions. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Meanwhile, body of a man was retrieved from Panjkora River in Wari area who had fallen into the river on Saturday in Serati area. 60 years old Abdul Mateen was busy in work on the bank of the river when he suddenly slipped to the river.

His relatives and civil defence volunteers were in struggle of searching his body. After hectic efforts, they found his body in Wari area and took it to a local hospital where from the body was shifted to his home.