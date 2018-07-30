Share:

MULTAN:- Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has recovered over Rs175.45b from the consumers in line with billing with the recovery ratio of 100 per cent during

current fiscal year 2017-2018. The company recovered more than Rs166.47 billion from private consumers with recovery ratio of 99.86pc while over Rs8.98 billion were recovered from different government departments with recovery ratio of 96.42pc. MEPCO recovered Rs38.77b from Multan circle during July 2017 to June 30, 2018, over Rs13.45b from DG Khan circle, Rs4.53b from Vehari circle , Rs22.50b from Bahawalpur circle, Rs23.13b from Sahiwal circle and Rs18.94b from Rahim Yar Khan circle.