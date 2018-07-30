Share:

BADIN - The situation turned ugly on second day of recounting process in Judicial Complex when GDA leader Zulfikar Ali Mirza exchanged hot words with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate from NA-230 Haji Rasool Bux Chandio and boycotted the process on Sunday.

Chandio had given the application against Dr Fehmida Mirza, who had bagged 96,875 votes and won by a margin of 860 votes.

Whereas, Dr Fehmida had challenged the victory of PPP Taj Muhammad Mallah from PS-73 Badin.

Mallah bagged 37,645 votes while Dr Fehmida secured 37,364 votes and was unofficially declared victorious. Sources informed that DRO, CMO and other officials of the EPC would now send the matter to election tribunal for further proceedings.

Both Dr Fehmida and Mallah had already declared victorious from NA-230 and PS-73 respectively. While, the PPP leaders lashed out at Dr Fehmida for his attitude towards the PPP leaders and even those assigned with the task with holding the general elections in the district.

Gul Muhammad Jakharani, the PPP coordinator of party in Badin, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, Taj Mohammad Sardar Kamal Khan Chang and others addressing the press conference in Chang and requested the officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan to take notice of ugly tactics of the former Sindh home minster Dr Zulfikar Mirza and other family members for their flagrant violation of law even in the judicial complex during the process of the recounting.

The PPP leaders said that losing candidate on NA-230 against Dr Fehmida had filed the application in DRO office for the recounting but Dr Fehmida created mess during the second day of the process when the counting of only 13 polling stations could be done.

They claimed that during the process Taj Muhammad Mallah got 306 more votes due to which Dr Fehmida created mess and boycotted the process.

The PPP leaders demanded the ECP and other concerned to take notice of the situation. They informed after the lawlessness the DRO had sent the matter to election tribunal for further proceedings, adding that they also demanded the issuance of the notification of the victory of Mallah on PS-73.