ISLAMABAD - The Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has succeeded in enhancing its tally for forming the Punjab government as more independents have joined the party.

A PTI spokesperson announced on Sunday that the party’s seats in the Punjab Assembly have reached 131 after a few more independents have joined the party, making it the single largest party to form the provincial government.

On Sunday, an independent candidate from PP-46 Narowal-I, Pir Syed Seedul Hassan, and a winner from PP-7, Raja Sagheer Ahmed from PP-7 Rawalpindi-II, and Muhammad Salman from PP-217 Multan-VII announced to join the PTI.

According to party sources, more independent members would join the party in the coming days and the party would be in a comfortable position to form the government in the province.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said that three or four more winners were expected to join the party on Sunday night which will further boost the total number of party seats in the provincial assembly.

Both the PTI and the PML-N are embroiled in a contest to control Punjab. Previously, the PML-N was in the lead with 129 seats, while the PTI was on its heels with 123 seats. The latest count is a result of the inclusion of seven independent candidates, of whom, four joined PTI on Saturday and three on Sunday.

PTI READY TO OPEN CONSTITUENCIES: NAEEM

APP adds: PTI Naeemul Haq Sunday said PTI was ready to open any constituency if there was doubt of rigging in it by any political party.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI had majority seats in Karachi as people had rejected Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement due to failure of these parties in providing basic facilities to the residents of metropolitan city.

To a question, the PTI leader said the party would hopefully decide the name of next Punjab chief minister Punjab till today.

Naeemul Haq said human right development would be the top priority of PTI and all policies of the party would be for the uplift of the lower class.

To another question, he said all the political parties should use the forum of National Assembly for resolving issues like rigging allegations in future as well and take collective measures to strengthen democracy in the country. PTI would extend full cooperation to all opposition parties in the National Assembly, he added.