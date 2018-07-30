Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST - PML-Q central general secretary and MNA-elect Ch Tariq Bashir Cheema has rejected the election results of NA-174 and hoped that justice will be provided to Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi.

Talking to media persons here, he expressed solidarity with Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi and his son Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi. The PML-Q leader said that rigging in NA-174 polls was caught red-handed in a mosque on court premises. So, the election in NA-174 was not fair and transparent.

He said that the masses of Ahmedpur East had even shown their anger through strike, roads blockage etc. over this injustice. To a question on PML-Q’s role in federal and provincial governments, he said that party leadership would make a final decision.

On the other hand, ex-MNA and PPP leader Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani called on Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi in Sadiq Garh Palace and discussed him about alleged rigging in NA-174 polls.

It is pertinent to mention that Ali Gilani was awarded two PPP tickets to contest from NA-173 and NA-174 but he was defeated; however, two casers were registered against him at Uch Sharif and at City police stations during last three days.

The City police registered a case against Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani, four councillors of Ahmedpur East Municipal Committee including Sheikh Qasim, Malik Sanni Karim, Syed Sabar Shah, Haneef Qureshi, journalist Saifullah Nutkani and 15 other political activists containing Ibrahim Badani, Hufaiza Qureshi, Shahid Badani, Younus, Owais Mushtaq, Hunayun Qureshi, Ismael alias Lelu Qureshi, Khuram Bhinder, Ashraf, Sajjad alias Bhinder, Shaukat Ali, Farooq, Pappan Qureshi, Umar Qureshi and Kala under sections 353, 188, 148, 149, 427 PPC and 7-Anti Terrorist Act on the report of SHO Rashid Ahmed and started investigation. No arrest has been made so far.

According to the police report, ex-MNA Ali Gilani along with above mentioned 20 nominated people in FIR and 300 other unknown people armed with wooden sticks attacked sessions court, broke its gate and tried to enter the office of returning officer to snatch election material. But City police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged the mob to disperse them.

It is pertinent to mention that on the victory of PTI candidate Sami Gilani, complete strike was observed in Ahmedpur East City. National highway was blocked and protesters rushed towards railway station to stage a sit-in on railway track as a mark of protest against alleged rigging in polls of NA-174.