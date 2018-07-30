Share:

ISLAMABAD - Defending champions Pakistan falls to new lows in the WSF Men’s World Junior Team Championship 2018 in Chennai, India, as they have to settled for eight place, after losing first against Canada and then against Hong Kong China.

Pakistan changed their strategy by giving chance to Syed M Farhan Hashmi against Hong Kong China, but it didn’t work for the team in green as they were hammered 2-0 by Hong Kong. In the first match, M Uzair was up against Chung Yat Long, who simply toyed with Uzair and took the first game 11-2 and took second 11-3. Uzair did show some fighting qualities in the third game but Long never gave him any chance and won it 12-10, thus gave Hong Kong 1-0 lead in the tie. In the second match, To Wai Lok thrashed M Farhan Hashmi 3-0 in 24 minutes to end miserable tournament for the defending champions. It was by far worst performance by team Pakistan in the World Juniors Team Championship, as before winning last time around, they had played the finals for the last two editions and lost against Egypt in the finals each time. Wai won the first game 11-4, took the second 11-8 and third 11-6 to give Hong Kong seventh place.

Earlier, Pakistan were beaten by Canada 1-2. Abbas Zeb gave Pakistan perfect start by winning the opening encounter against James Flynn 3-1 in 51 minutes. Abbas lost the first game 9-11 but he bounced back in the second to win it 14-12, third game 14-12 and fourth game 11-5 to register victory.

But in the second match, Haris Qasim lost to Ryan Picken 2-3 in 54 minutes. Haris won first game 11-9 and lost the second 7-11 and third 6-11. Haris made a comeback in the fourth game to win it 11-9 but lost the fifth 10-12. In the third and decisive encounter, M Uzair was beaten by George Crowne in 41 minutes. Uzair took first game 11-5 but lost the second game 2-11, third 3-11 and fourth 9-11.